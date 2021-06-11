Wolves drop WIC baseball game to Wheelers

IKM-Manning dropped a 7-4 Western Iowa Conference baseball decision on Monday night at Audubon.

The loss put Jeremy Nielsen’s Wolves’ squad at 2-5 in the WIC and overall.

Audubon led 4-0 before IKM-Manning plated three runs in the top of the third to make it 4-3.

The Wheelers then netted one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to make it 7-3.

IKM-Manning scored its final run in the top of the seventh and left the bases loaded to end the game, as Audubon relief pitcher Joel Klocke struck out all three batters he faced in the final inning.

Amos Rasmussen threw five solid innings for IKM-Manning, allowing seven runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Brody Blom tossed one inning as well.

At the plate, Conner Richards went 4-for-4 with a double and one run.

Max Nielsen went 3-for-4 with a double and one run. Blom finished 2-for-4 with one run.