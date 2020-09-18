Wolves drop WIC match in three to Tri-Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IKM-Manning lost in three games to Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference volleyball competition on Tuesday night at Neola.

T-C defeated the visiting Wolves 25-12, 25-15, 25-14, as McKaylie Croghan’s club fell to 0-2 in WIC play, 1-7 overall in matches and 4-18 in games.

"We had a rough night, as Tri-Center has some big hitters and we couldn’t find our groove," commented Croghan.

"I thought we passed the ball well in game two and stayed in system more which helped our offense," the Wolves’ boss added.

Amber Halbur went 9-of-9 in serving with three aces. Macie Doyel was 8-of-8.

Bianca Cadwell also went 6-of-8.

Bre Muhlbauer paced the Wolves with four kills on the night.

Sierra Ferry had three kills, while Cadwell and Navaeh Boland each had two kills.

Cadwell led her team with eight digs. Lauren Danner added seven digs and Boland had five.