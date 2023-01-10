Wolves earn non-conference split with Crusaders

The IKM-Manning girls and boys took on Coon Rapids-Bayard in nonconference basketball action on Thursday night at Coon Rapids.

In game one, the CR-B girls outscored the IKM-Manning girls 17-5 in the second quarter en route to a 44-21 victory.

In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club opened 2023 with an impressive 56-42 triumph over the host Crusaders.

Girls’ results

The loss in the first game of 2023 for IKM-Manning dropped the Wolves to 3-5 overall on the season.

IKM-Manning trailed by only four at 7-3 after one quarter of play, but CR-B then scored 17 of the 22 points in the second to take a 24-8 lead at halftime.

A 12-11 scoring advantage for CR-B in the third put the Crusaders up 36-19 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with six points to go with one steal.

Morgan Hanson had five points and four rebounds. Anna Stangl added four points, three boards and one assist.

Abbagail Neiheisel finished with two points, eight boards, two steals and one assist, while Taylor Beckendorf had two points and two boards.

Emmie Ring also had two points for the Wolves.

Boys’ results

Thursday’s 14-point win was the third consecutive victory for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves moved to 5-3 overall on the season.

Up by five at 17-12 after one quarter, IKM-Manning used a 14-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter to open up a 31-18 lead at halftime.

The Wolves then led 46-28 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Ross Kusel sparked IKM-Manning’s offense with 19 points to go with four steals, three assists, two boards and one shot block.

Ben Ramsey complemented Kusel with 16 points, four steals, three boards and three assists.

Reed Hinners contributed eight points, three steals, two boards and two assists.

Lane Sams had five points, four boards and two steals. Cooper Irlmeier finished with four points, four boards, two steals and one block.

Caden Keller added two points and three boards, while Eli Dreyer wound up with two points for the Wolves.