Wolves edge Treynor in key WIC matchup

The IKM-Manning boys continued their recent hot streak on Monday night, as the Wolves picked up their fourth straight victory with a 3-1 Western Iowa Conference baseball victory at Treynor.

The win moved Jeremy Nielsen’s IKM-Manning club to 3-3 in the WIC play and 5-4 overall.

Treynor went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, but the Cardinals were shut out the rest of the way, as IKM-Manning rallied for all of its three runs in the top of the seventh.

IKM-Manning got an outstanding pitching performance from Treyton Barry, who went the distance for the Wolves, allowing only two hits with two strikeouts and just one walk in a 65-pitch effort.

Cooper Perdew went 2-for-3 with one run batted in for the Wolves.

Max Nielsen was 1-for-2 with a big two-RBI single in the seventh scoring Reed Hinners and Brody Blom to put his team up 2-1.

A Perdew single then scored Ben Ramsey with an insurance run.