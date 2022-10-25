Wolves enjoy successful day at 1A state-qualifying meet

With second-place team finishes achieved on Thursday, the IKM-Manning boys and girls both have qualified for the state cross country meet in Class 1A.

The IKM-Manning boys netted 56 points to take home second place behind champion Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center, which won the team title with 35 points in action on Thursday at Guthrie Center.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 57 points to earn the runnerup spot behind Earlham’s first-place total of 28 points.

In Class 1A, the top two teams and top 10 individuals qualified for the state meet set for this Friday at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

The Class 1A races are Friday morning with the girls at 10:30 a.m. and boys at 11:15 a.m.

“We knew both teams had a legitimate chance of qualifying. Both squads ran very well and did what they needed to do to get it accomplished,” commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.

“All of the team members dug deep to help achieve their goal of qualifying. I’m very proud of their accomplishment,” he added.

Leading the way for the IKM-Manning boys was senior Caden Keller, who won the individual title on Thursday out of 80 runners in a time of 16 minutes, 29.80 seconds.

He earned the individual title by two seconds over Boyer Valley senior Patrick Heffernan.

Keller’s time was a new course record for him and also the fastest-ever time ran at the Guthrie Center course.

Keller will be competing at the state meet for the second year in a row after finishing 45th out of 156 runners in Class 1A a year ago.

Lane Sams finished 10th for the IKM-Manning boys in 17:53.40.

Reed Hinners ran 12th in 18:16.80. Nathan Johnson also ran 16th in 18:40.10.

He was followed by Kasche Huehn (21st, 19:13.90), Camden Morris (22nd, 19:17.50) and Abe Polzien (34th, 20:02.00).

The IKM-Manning girls on Thursday were led by Taylor Beckendorf, who placed ninth overall out of 73 athletes in 21:39.00.

Earlham’s Mackenzie Harger won the individual title in 20:02.00.

IKM-Manning’s Emily Albertsen just missed being an individual qualifier for the state meet after placing 11th on Thursday in 21:59.00.

Albertsen, a sophomore for the Wolves, will compete at the state meet for the second straight year after placing 34th out of 150 runners last fall.

Julianna Stribe ran 15th for the Wolves in 22:20.00. Raegan Garrison finished 18th in 22:34.00.

Lauren Irlbeck turned in a time of 23:09.00 for 21st. Kaitlynn Spoelstra ran 29th in 23:55.00, while Maddy Snyder wound up 44th in 25:36.00.

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 35; 2. IKM-Manning 56; 3. Earlham 108; 4. West Monona 132; 5. South Hamilton 137; 6. Ankeny Christian 162; 7. Nodaway Valley 164; 8. Woodward Granger 222; 9. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 238; 10. Woodward Academy 249; 11. West Harrison 306

Girls

1. Earlham 28; 2. IKM-Manning 57; 3. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 66; 4. Woodward Granger 115; 5. Boyer Valley 117; 6. AHST/Walnut 129; 7. South Hamilton 185; 8. Exira/EH-K 233; 9. CAM 252