Wolves fall 12-1 to AHST/Walnut on softball diamond

IKM-Manning managed only four hits in a 12-1 Western Iowa Conference softball loss in five innings to AHST/Walnut on Thursday night at Avoca.
The setback was the fourth in a row for IKM-Manning, which finished 2-6 in WIC play and fell to 2-9 overall.
The Wolves scored their lone run in the top of the second inning. The host Vikings scored two runs in the first, adding three in second, five in the third and two more in the fourth.
Jessica Christensen went 1-for-2 with one run batted in for IKM-Manning.
Amber Halbur also went 1-for-2, while Emily Kerkhoff wound up 1-for-3 at the plate.
Bianca Cadwell threw two and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Ella Richards tossed one and one-third, yielding two runs on two hits with two walks.