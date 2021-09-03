Wolves fall 3-0 to East Sac County in volleyball opener

IKM-Manning’s initial volleyball match of the season on Tuesday night resulted in a 3-0 loss to East Sac County at Lake View.

Playing its ninth match of the young season already, East Sac County improved to 4-5 overall with a 25-7, 25-10, 25-13 victory over McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning club.

The host Raiders set the tone early in games one and two, racing out to leads of 12-1 in the opener and 12-0 in the second set.

In the third set, IKM-Manning jumped out to an early 4-2 lead, but East Sac County tied it at 4-4 and then took the lead for good at 5-4 en route to the match victory.

Bianca Cadwell paced IKM-Manning with five kills and seven digs.

Amber Halbur had seven assists and one dig.

Taylor Ferneding added six digs and two assists for the Wolves. Eryn Ramsey also had six digs, while Kylie Powers finished with two kills and four digs.