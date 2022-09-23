 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wolves fall at home in three games to visiting Treynor

IKM-M girls vs. Cardinals

IKM-Manning hosted Treynor in Western Iowa Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Manning.

The visiting Cardinals made quick work of the Wolves with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-10 victory, as McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning squad fell to 0-4 in WIC play, 1-9 overall in matches and 2-23 in games.

Kylie Powers had three kills, two ace serves, two digs and one block for the Wolves.

Laura McCarville added three kills, two digs and one ace serve. Ella Richards provided 10 assists and three digs.

Karlee Arp contributed two kills and three digs.

Mabel Langel had two kills and one dig. Megan Williams had two kills, while Anna Stangl finished with two digs and one assist.

Eryn Ramsey also had three digs for the Wolves.

