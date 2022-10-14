Wolves fall in three to AHST/W in WIC tourney

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 setback to AHST/Walnut in the opening round of the Western Iowa Conference Volleyball Tournament on Monday night at Treynor.

AHST/Walnut advanced past the Wolves 29-27, 25-19, 25-14, as McKaylie Croghan’s club slipped to 2-19 overall in matches and 5-50 in games.

Kylie Powers accumulated seven kills, four digs and two ace serves for IKM-Manning.

Mabel Langel chipped in with six kills and two digs. Ella Richards added seven digs, four assists and one ace serve.

Amber Halbur contributed 16 assists, five digs, one kill and one ace serve.