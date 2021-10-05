 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wolves fall in three to Vikings in WIC play
0 comments

Wolves fall in three to Vikings in WIC play

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wolves vs. Vikings 2021

IKM-Manning dropped a 3-0 decision to AHST/Walnut in Western Iowa Conference volleyball play on Thursday night at Manning.

AHST/W left Manning with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-7 victory over the Wolves, which slipped to 1-5 in WIC action, 1-16 overall in matches and 5-39 in games.

Jessica Christensen led IKM-Manning with five kills. Megan Williams and Bianca Cadwell each had four kills.

Amber Halbur contributed three kills and nine assists, while Taylor Ferneding had six assists and one ace serve for the Wolves.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

A miracle in the Champions League: FC Sheriff beats Real Madrid

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics