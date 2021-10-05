Wolves fall in three to Vikings in WIC play

By Todd Danner
IKM-Manning dropped a 3-0 decision to AHST/Walnut in Western Iowa Conference volleyball play on Thursday night at Manning.
AHST/W left Manning with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-7 victory over the Wolves, which slipped to 1-5 in WIC action, 1-16 overall in matches and 5-39 in games.
Jessica Christensen led IKM-Manning with five kills. Megan Williams and Bianca Cadwell each had four kills.
Amber Halbur contributed three kills and nine assists, while Taylor Ferneding had six assists and one ace serve for the Wolves.