Wolves fall in three to Vikings in WIC play

IKM-Manning dropped a 3-0 decision to AHST/Walnut in Western Iowa Conference volleyball play on Thursday night at Manning.

AHST/W left Manning with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-7 victory over the Wolves, which slipped to 1-5 in WIC action, 1-16 overall in matches and 5-39 in games.

Jessica Christensen led IKM-Manning with five kills. Megan Williams and Bianca Cadwell each had four kills.