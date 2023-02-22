The 2022-23 boys’ basketball season for IKM-Manning came to an end on February 17, as the Wolves suffered a 78-64 loss to Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center in a Class 1A, District semifinal contest at Guthrie Center.

The 14-point setback closed out IKM-Manning’s year at 14-10 overall under veteran head coach Keith Wagner.

A-C/GC knocked down 14 three-point baskets and put the game away in the fourth quarter after scoring nine straight points to end the contest.

IKM-Manning drilled 10 long-range bombs in the defeat.

The game was tight through three quarters, as A-C/GC led 24-22 after one quarter, 41-38 at halftime and 58-54 after three quarters of play.

Ross Kusel paced the Wolves with 32 points, including 19 in the first half alone, as he knocked down five of his eight three-point baskets before the break.

Kusel also pulled down five rebounds and blocked two shots.

Caden Keller added 15 points, nine boards, two assists and two steals.

Ben Ramsey finished with 12 points, eight assists and five boards.

Eli Dreyer had three points, while Cooper Irlmeier wound up with two points for the Wolves.

Friday’s game was the final contest for five IKM-Manning seniors in Keller, Dreyer, Irlmeier, Hunter Smith and Reed Hinners.