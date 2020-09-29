Wolves knock off Ridge View for first win

IKM-Manning picked off four passes on Friday night, as the Wolves earned their first victory of the season with a 20-14 triumph over Ridge View in Class A, District 10 football action at Holstein.
With the win, IKM-Manning moved to 1-2 in District 10 and 1-4 overall going into this Friday’s district matchup with Westwood, Sloan at Sloan.
With the loss, Ridge View fell to 1-1 in District 10 and 2-2 overall on the year.
After a scoreless first quarter, Ridge View went up 6-0 on a 37-yard touchdown run by Cade Harriman with 6:10 left in the second quarter.
IKM-Manning went up 7-6 on a Nolan Ramsey to Cooper Irlmeier scoring pass of 32 yards and Drew Doyel’s PAT kick with 1:11 remaining before halftime.
The Wolves’ initial score came after Tom Casey’s club stopped a fake punt attempt by the
Raptors.
Kyler Rasmussen scored on a two-yard run with 1:52 left in the third to make it 14-6 in favor of IKM-Manning.
Then with 11:27 left in the fourth, the Wolves went up 20-6 on Irlmeier’s five-yard scoring run after an interception set up the score.
Ridge View closed out the scoring with 4:02 left in the game on a 10-yard TD pass from Harriman to Beau Blackmore and Harriman’s two-point conversion run.
IKM-Manning finished with 204 total yards, including 154 yards rushing on 47 carries with 50 yards passing.
Ridge View tallied 293 total yards, including 164 rushing and 129 passing.
Rasmussen led all IKM-Manning ballcarriers with 88 yards on 23 rushes.
Doyel had five carries for 31 yards. Irlmeier also ran for 31 yards on 15 attempts.
Nolan Ramsey threw for 50 yards with one interception.
Irlmeier caught two passes for 38 yards on the night.
Defensively, Brody Swearingen led the team in tackles with 15.
Rasmussen added 13 tackles with three interceptions.
James Vega had 12 tackles. Hunter Smith and Mitchell Kerkhoff each had seven tackles as well for the winners.