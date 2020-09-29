Wolves knock off Ridge View for first win

IKM-Manning picked off four passes on Friday night, as the Wolves earned their first victory of the season with a 20-14 triumph over Ridge View in Class A, District 10 football action at Holstein.

With the win, IKM-Manning moved to 1-2 in District 10 and 1-4 overall going into this Friday’s district matchup with Westwood, Sloan at Sloan.

With the loss, Ridge View fell to 1-1 in District 10 and 2-2 overall on the year.

After a scoreless first quarter, Ridge View went up 6-0 on a 37-yard touchdown run by Cade Harriman with 6:10 left in the second quarter.

IKM-Manning went up 7-6 on a Nolan Ramsey to Cooper Irlmeier scoring pass of 32 yards and Drew Doyel’s PAT kick with 1:11 remaining before halftime.

The Wolves’ initial score came after Tom Casey’s club stopped a fake punt attempt by the

Raptors.

Kyler Rasmussen scored on a two-yard run with 1:52 left in the third to make it 14-6 in favor of IKM-Manning.