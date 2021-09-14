Wolves knocked off at home by ranked Wildcats

Third-ranked Woodbury Central outscored IKM-Manning 21-0 in the second half on Friday night, as the Wildcats remained unbeaten with a 41-14 victory over the Wolves in Class A, District 8 action at Manning.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 1-1 in District 8 and 1-2 overall.

With the win, Woodbury Central moved to 2-0 in District 8 and 3-0 overall on the season.

IKM-Manning trailed only 20-14 at halftime, as the Wolves got rushing touchdowns of 54 yards from Amos Rasmussen and two yards from Cooper Irlmeier before the break.

IKM-Manning netted 270 total yards, including 168 yards rushing and 102 yards passing.

Woodbury Central, on the other hand, netted 390 total yards, including 138 on the ground and 252 through the air.

Rasmussen led all Wolves’ ballcarriers with 70 yards on 14 carries.

Irlmeier ran the ball 18 times for 68 yards.

Hunter Smith also had two carries for 21 yards.