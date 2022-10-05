Wolves lead early, but fall in the end against Logan-Magnolia on football field

IKM-Manning jumped on Logan-Magnolia for a 12-0 lead early in the second quarter, but then the Panthers reeled off 29 consecutive points en route to a 29-18 victory over the Wolves in Class A, District 8 football action on Friday night at Logan.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 1-4 in District 8 and 1-5 overall going into this Friday’s district contest with Lawton-Bronson at Manning.

IKM-Manning finished with 252 total yards, including 201 yards rushing and 51 yards passing.

Lo-Ma, on the other hand, tallied 362 total yards, including 290 on the ground and 72 through the air.

IKM-Manning opened the scoring on a Cooper Irlmeier 5-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.

With 11:25 left in the second quarter, IKM-Manning went up 12-0 after a Davis Rasmussen 16-yard touchdown run.

Lo-Ma then scored twice in the second quarter on touchdown runs of 42 yards by William Anderson and three yards by Evan Roden, as the Panthers led 15-12 at halftime.

Lo-Ma had the only points of the third quarter on a Roden 19-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left to put his team up 21-12.

Early in the fourth, the Panthers got a 37-yard scoring run from Calvin Collins and a two-point conversion run from Roden to go up 29-12 with 10:32 remaining.

IKM-Manning scored the game’s final touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, as Irlmeier returned it 81 yards for paydirt to end the scoring.

Irlmeier carried the ball 24 times for 109 yards with the one touchdown run to lead all IKM-Manning ballcarriers.

Davis Rasmussen had 11 rushes for 73 yards with his one TD run.

Wolves’ quarterback Ross Kusel was 4-of-13 for 51 yards with one interception in the passing department.

Eli Dreyer caught two passes for 34 yards. Ben Ramsey had one catch for 10 yards, while Hunter Smith also had one reception for seven yards.

Defensively, Irlmeier led the Wolves with 7.5 tackles, including four solos. Cooper Perdew had four total tackles (2 solo), while Nolan Kerkhoff had four total tackles (3 solo).

Irlmeier also picked off a pass, while Carson Perdew recovered a fumble for the Wolves.

IKM-Manning head coach Cory McCarville was pleased with how his team started the game.

“I was pleased with opening two drives. We had a nice plan going in and the guys did a nice job of executing it,” commented McCarville.

“We just have to learn to be more consistent in a lot of areas. There were times we lost our assignments on both sides of the ball. We just gave up a lot of big plays defensively,” he added.

“At times this year, we’ve lacked spark and energy at different times this season. We’ve had guys step up at different moments, but we just need find a little more energy and a little more juice.”