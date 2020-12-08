Wolves lose a pair to Panorama on the road

The IKM-Manning girls and boys fell short in nonconference basketball action against Panorama on Saturday at Panora.

In game one, the IKM-Manning girls were outscored 18-9 in the fourth quarter, as the Wolves suffered a 64-58 loss.

Then in game two, the fourth quarter was the difference again, as Panorama rallied from a three-point third-quarter deficit to pull off a 61-53 victory over the Wolves.

Girls’ results

IKM-Manning led Panorama 49-46 after three quarters of play, but the host Panthers scored 18 of the 27 points in the fourth quarter for the win.

Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning with 22 points, adding six rebounds, six steals and five assists before fouling out.

Navaeh Boland chipped in with 12 points and nine boards. Bianca Cadwell had a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards to go with four steals and three assists.

Nicole Hanson also had eight points and two boards for the Wolves, which turned the ball over 40 times in the defeat.