Wolves net 89 points for third place at Treynor Invitational

The IKM-Manning boys netted 89 team points to take home third place out of 13 schools at the Cardinal Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday at Treynor.

Treynor garnered the team championship with 180 points. Underwood was runnerup with 108 points.

Leading the way for IKM-Manning was Quentin Dreyer, who was in on three first-place finishes for the Wolves.

Individually, Quentin Dreyer won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 40.26 seconds and 1,600-meter run in 4:53.01.

Quentin Dreyer also anchored the Wolves’ first-place distance medley relay team.

The foursome of Drew Doyel, Amos Rasmussen, Hunter Smith and Quentin Dreyer took gold in 3:59.44.

IKM-Manning’s 4x800 relay team of Smith, Lane Sams, Justin Segebart and Connor Keller ran second in 9:20.19.

Liam Carter placed third in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.20.

The Wolves also took third in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relays.