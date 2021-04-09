Wolves net 89 points for third place at Treynor Invitational

The IKM-Manning boys netted 89 team points to take home third place out of 13 schools at the Cardinal Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday at Treynor.
Treynor garnered the team championship with 180 points. Underwood was runnerup with 108 points.
Leading the way for IKM-Manning was Quentin Dreyer, who was in on three first-place finishes for the Wolves.
Individually, Quentin Dreyer won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 40.26 seconds and 1,600-meter run in 4:53.01.
Quentin Dreyer also anchored the Wolves’ first-place distance medley relay team.
The foursome of Drew Doyel, Amos Rasmussen, Hunter Smith and Quentin Dreyer took gold in 3:59.44.
IKM-Manning’s 4x800 relay team of Smith, Lane Sams, Justin Segebart and Connor Keller ran second in 9:20.19.
Liam Carter placed third in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.20.
The Wolves also took third in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relays.
The shuttle hurdle team of Brody Blom, Eli Dreyer, Will Fara and Carter finished in 1:11.54, while the 4x200 foursome of Cooper Irlmeier, Segebart, Eli Dreyer and Drew Doyel ran 1:40.93.
Irlmeier had the Wolves’ lone fourth-place finish in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches.
Carter took fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.05.
And, the Wolves’ sprint medley and 4x400 relay teams ran fifth.
The sprint medley foursome of Eli Dreyer, Segebart, Jaxon Doyel and Akim Duot ran 1:46.33, while the 4x400 team of Keller, Segebart, Duot and Smith circled the track in a clocking of 3:50.44.
Final Team Standings
1. Treynor 180; 2. Underwood 108; 3. IKM-Manning 89; 4. Audubon 63; 5. Riverside 52; 6. Shenandoah 46; 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 38; 8. Tri-Center 35; 9. Logan-Magnolia 34; 10. East Mills 32; 11. Missouri Valley 25; 12. AHST/Walnut 21; 13. Fremont-Mills 15