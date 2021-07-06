Wolves outscore Titans in high-scoring baseball game

IKM-Manning and South Central Calhoun combined for 28 runs on the baseball diamond Thursday night, as the Wolves came away with a 15-13 nonconference victory over the Titans at Manilla.

The two teams combined for 24 hits with SCC banging out 13 and IKM-Manning 11.

SCC led 8-6 going into the bottom of the fourth when IKM-Manning plated five runs to take an 11-8 lead.

SCC came back with three runs in the top of the fifth to tie it at 11-11, but the Wolves then got two in the last of the fifth to go back up 13-11.

SCC got one run in the top of the sixth to make it 13-12, but IKM-Manning then pushed two runs across in the last of the sixth for a 15-12 lead.

SCC then scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

Amos Rasmussen led IKM-Manning’s hitting attack by going 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs batted in and four runs scored.

Conner Richards went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs.