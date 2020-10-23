Wolves overmatched by ranked Raiders in 2A regional play

Bailey Wollesen added six kills and five blocks for the winners.

IKM-Manning’s loss to ESC was its second of the season to the Raiders, as Croghan’s squad opened its regular season with a 3-0 setback to ESC at home on September 1 at Manning.

"We knew how quick East Sac County’s offense was after seeing them in our first match of the year, but they just have so many offensive weapons and we had a hard time stopping them across the front," commented Croghan.

"We made some adjustments from the first time, but they’re just a really good volleyball team," added the Wolves’ boss, whose squad played without the services of sophomore hitter Navaeh Boland, who actually missed the team’s final four matches of the year.

"East Sac County played a great all-around match against us. They served really well and we struggled in serve receive tonight. That made it hard for us to get our offense set up and produce any kills."

"Despite that, I thought our girls did a nice job of battling and not giving up regardless of how the games went. They didn’t quit and I knew they wouldn’t," Croghan said.