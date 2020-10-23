Wolves overmatched by ranked Raiders in 2A regional play

Class 2A fifth-ranked East Sac County needed just 46 minutes on Wednesday night to defeat IKM-Manning 3-0 in a regional quarterfinal volleyball match at Lake View.
The 25-9, 25-10, 25-11 loss ended the 2020 season for IKM-Manning and first-year head coach McKaylie Croghan at 3-21 overall in matches and 10-53 in games played on the year.
East Sac County, on the other hand, remained unbeaten at 22-0 overall in matches and will now host Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center in a 2A, Region 4 semifinal contest on Monday night at Lake View.
Bianca Cadwell led IKM-Manning with six kills, adding four digs and one ace serve.
Bre Muhlbauer contributed three kills and two aces. Sierra Ferry tallied four digs and two kills.
Kylie Powers also had two kills. Taylor Ferneding finished with four assists.
Amber Halbur had four digs and two assists, while Lauren Danner netted six digs with Macie Doyel adding four digs for the Wolves.
East Sac County was able to play 14 different girls in the sweep, as Bree Beckman led the Raiders with 10 kills, 14 digs and seven blocks.
Bailey Wollesen added six kills and five blocks for the winners.
IKM-Manning’s loss to ESC was its second of the season to the Raiders, as Croghan’s squad opened its regular season with a 3-0 setback to ESC at home on September 1 at Manning.
"We knew how quick East Sac County’s offense was after seeing them in our first match of the year, but they just have so many offensive weapons and we had a hard time stopping them across the front," commented Croghan.
"We made some adjustments from the first time, but they’re just a really good volleyball team," added the Wolves’ boss, whose squad played without the services of sophomore hitter Navaeh Boland, who actually missed the team’s final four matches of the year.
"East Sac County played a great all-around match against us. They served really well and we struggled in serve receive tonight. That made it hard for us to get our offense set up and produce any kills."
"Despite that, I thought our girls did a nice job of battling and not giving up regardless of how the games went. They didn’t quit and I knew they wouldn’t," Croghan said.
"I just told the girls in the huddle how proud I was of them. Even though our record doesn’t show it, I really think they improved from the beginning of the season to the end. It was just different from what they were used to before," noted Croghan, who had three seniors play their final match on Wednesday night.
Those three are Muhlbauer, Ferry and Danner.
"We’re going to miss all three. Muhlbauer was one of our top hitters on the outside. Ferry had a real quick arm as a middle hitter and Danner definitely in the back row for her defensive ability," Croghan said.