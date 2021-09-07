Wolves pick up first win with triumph over Westwood, Sloan

Amos Rasmussen and Cooper Irlmeier each ran for two touchdowns in leading IKM-Manning to a 28-20 victory over Westwood, Sloan in the Class A, District 8 opener for both teams on Friday night at Sloan.

The win evened IKM-Manning’s season record at 1-1 and handed the Wolves’ Cory McCarville his initial victory in this his first year as the team’s head coach.

IKM-Manning led 14-0 at halftime and 14-6 after three quarters before both teams tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Wolves finished with 299 total yards, including 234 rushing and 65 passing, while the Rebels had 304 total yards with 283 on the ground and 21 through the air.

Rasmussen carried the ball 24 times for 133 yards and scored on runs of three yards in the second quarter and 18 yards in the fourth.

Rasmussen also had four PAT kicks to his credit.

Irlmeier, meanwhile, ran 20 times for 97 yards with TD runs of one yard in the first quarter and six yards in the fourth.