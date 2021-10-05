Wolves rally falls short versus Panthers in Class A, District 8

Logan-Magnolia ran the ball 47 times for 356 yards en route to a 29-19 Class A, District 8 victory over IKM-Manning on Friday night at Manning.
The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 3-2 in District 8 and 3-3 overall, while Lo-Ma improved to 4-1 in District 8 and 5-1 overall with the win.
Lo-Ma, which had 383 total yards on the night, raced out to a 22-0 lead before IKM-Manning put its first points up late in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Cooper Irlmeier.
A Lo-Ma score with only 13 seconds left in the first half put the visiting Panthers up 29-6 at halftime.
IKM-Manning then held Lo-Ma scoreless in the second half, as the Wolves produced two one-yard scoring runs by Amos Rasmussen in the third quarter and Trey Jasa in the fourth quarter to make it a game.
IKM-Manning finished with 257 total yards, including 157 rushing and 100 passing.
Rasmussen led all IKM-Manning ballcarriers with 29 attempts for 127 yards. Irlmeier ran the ball nine times for 29 yards.
IKM-Manning quarterback Nolan Ramsey was 7-of-14 in the passing department for 100 yards with three interceptions.
Eli Dreyer hauled in three pass receptions for 69 yards to lead all Wolves’ receivers.
Irlmeier had two catches for 10 yards.
For Lo-Ma, Gavin Maguire carried the 31 times for 247 yards with TD runs of one yard and two yards for the Panthers.
Defensively for IKM-Manning, Irlmeier led his team in tackles with 12, including eight solos.
Cooper Perdew added eight tackles (4 solo).
Conner Halbur had 4.5 tackles (2 solo) and Justin Segebart also had 4.5 tackles (3 solo).
Rasmussen also recovered a fumble for the Wolves, which will take on Lawton-Bronson this Friday night in District 8 play at Lawton.
"I thought the guys responded and played well in the second half. For that, I was proud of the guys," commented IKM-Manning coach Cory McCarville.
"We knew going in that they would have some success running the ball and they did. The start wasn’t the best, but we made some adjustments at halftime and the guys played much better in the second half," he added.
"We switched things up defensively a bit in the second half and we were able to slow down their rushing attack a little."
"Offensively, we were able to make some plays in the passing game and we had some success in the second half. The game really came down to a couple of big plays for them in the first half and that was the difference, but our guys have nothing to hang their heads about," McCarville said.