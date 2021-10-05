Wolves rally falls short versus Panthers in Class A, District 8

Eli Dreyer hauled in three pass receptions for 69 yards to lead all Wolves’ receivers.

Irlmeier had two catches for 10 yards.

For Lo-Ma, Gavin Maguire carried the 31 times for 247 yards with TD runs of one yard and two yards for the Panthers.

Defensively for IKM-Manning, Irlmeier led his team in tackles with 12, including eight solos.

Cooper Perdew added eight tackles (4 solo).

Conner Halbur had 4.5 tackles (2 solo) and Justin Segebart also had 4.5 tackles (3 solo).

Rasmussen also recovered a fumble for the Wolves, which will take on Lawton-Bronson this Friday night in District 8 play at Lawton.

"I thought the guys responded and played well in the second half. For that, I was proud of the guys," commented IKM-Manning coach Cory McCarville.