Wolves return 16 lettermen to football field in 2021

After walking the sidelines as an assistant coach for a number of years for the IKM-Manning football team, Cory McCarville will enter the 2021 season as the Wolves’ head coach.

McCarville is replacing Tom Casey, the veteran and 2018 Iowa Football Coaches Association (IFCA) Hall of Fame head coach, who will serve as an assistant coach for the Wolves along with Joey Thraen.

McCarville will have a roster of 33 players, including 16 returning lettermen from last year’s squad that went 3-6 overall after dropping a 27-6 decision to Logan-Magnolia in the opening round of Class A postseason play.

"I’m excited for the upcoming season. We have eight seniors that should provide great leadership for this team and have a lot of varsity experience," commented McCarville.

"In order for us to be successful, we will need great senior leadership and be able to develop depth with our underclassmen," he added.

The Wolves’ roster of 33 breaks down with eight seniors, nine juniors, nine sophomores and seven freshmen.