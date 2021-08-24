Wolves return 16 lettermen to football field in 2021

After walking the sidelines as an assistant coach for a number of years for the IKM-Manning football team, Cory McCarville will enter the 2021 season as the Wolves’ head coach.
McCarville is replacing Tom Casey, the veteran and 2018 Iowa Football Coaches Association (IFCA) Hall of Fame head coach, who will serve as an assistant coach for the Wolves along with Joey Thraen.
McCarville will have a roster of 33 players, including 16 returning lettermen from last year’s squad that went 3-6 overall after dropping a 27-6 decision to Logan-Magnolia in the opening round of Class A postseason play.
"I’m excited for the upcoming season. We have eight seniors that should provide great leadership for this team and have a lot of varsity experience," commented McCarville.
"In order for us to be successful, we will need great senior leadership and be able to develop depth with our underclassmen," he added.
The Wolves’ roster of 33 breaks down with eight seniors, nine juniors, nine sophomores and seven freshmen.
Senior lettermen back on the field are Nolan Ramsey (QB/DB/P), Amos Rasmussen (HB/DB/K), Tanner Crawford (OL/DL), Taylor Williams (OL/DL), Max Nielsen (OL/DL), Andan Spooner (OL/DL), Conner Halbur (OL/DE) and Luke Ramsey (TE/DE/S).
Nolan Ramsey is back as the starting quarterback for the Wolves after completing 41 of 88 passes for 426 yards with four touchdown throws and four picks a year ago.
Rasmussen will return to the field after missing all of his junior season with a torn ACL.
Other returning lettermen are juniors Eli Dreyer (WR/DB), Hunter Smith (WB/DB), Cooper Irlmeier (WR/DB), Austin Wiederin (OL/DL), Cooper Perdew (TE/DE/LS); and sophomores Justin Segebart (HD/DB), Trey Jasa (FB/LB) and Nolan Kerkhoff (OL/LB).
IKM-Manning lost its leading rusher from a year ago to graduation in Kyler Rasmussen (190-1,077, 10 TDs), but Irlmeier returns after carrying the ball 86 times for 319 yards with two TDs.
Irlmeier also was the team’s second-leading receiver last fall after hauling in nine passes for 131 yards and two scores.
For the next two years, IKM-Manning will compete in Class A, District 8 with Logan-Magnolia, Lawton-Bronson, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, Westwood Sloan and Woodbury Central.
The Wolves will open their season on Friday night against AHST/Walnut in a non-district matchup at Manning.
McCarville’s squad also will conclude its regular season with a non-district game at Ogden.
In Class A, there are eight districts with a total of 32 postseason qualifiers, as the top four teams in each district advance to the playoffs.
"The teams in our district are very good. Logan-Magnolia won their district a year ago and return a lot of quality players. Woodbury Central, Lawton-Bronson and Tri-Center are also top contenders," McCarville said.
2021 Schedule
August
27 - vs. AHST/Walnut
September
3 - at Westwood, Sloan; 10 - vs. Woodbury Central; 17 - at Missouri Valley; 24 - vs. Tri-Center
October
1 - vs. Logan-Magnolia; 8 - at Lawton-Bronson; 15 - at Ogden