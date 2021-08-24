 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wolves return 16 lettermen to football field in 2021
0 comments

Wolves return 16 lettermen to football field in 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wolves football 2021

Members of the IKM-Manning football team in 2021 are, front row, left to right: Andan Spooner, Conner Halbur, Amos Rasmussen, Taylor Williams, Nolan Ramsey, Max Nielsen, Tanner Crawford, Luke Ramsey; second row: Joel McLaws, Eli Dreyer, Cooper Irlmeier, Hunter Smith, Will Fara, Cooper Perdew, Reed Hinners, Kristians Upmalis, Austin Wiederin; third row: Ryan Germer, Tyler Heaton, Nolan Kerkhoff, Josh Walker, Ross Kusel, Aden Stangl, Trey Jasa, Lane Sams, Justin Segebart; fourth row: Miles Brewer, Jordan Smith, Santi Ortega, Logan Vonnahme, Jackson Woebke, Jakub Workman, Kaiden Ewing, Ben Langel; back row: Brianna Rosonke, Tom Casey (assistant coach), Cory McCarville (head coach), Joey Thraen (assistant coach) and Dani Neil.

After walking the sidelines as an assistant coach for a number of years for the IKM-Manning football team, Cory McCarville will enter the 2021 season as the Wolves’ head coach.

McCarville is replacing Tom Casey, the veteran and 2018 Iowa Football Coaches Association (IFCA) Hall of Fame head coach, who will serve as an assistant coach for the Wolves along with Joey Thraen.

McCarville will have a roster of 33 players, including 16 returning lettermen from last year’s squad that went 3-6 overall after dropping a 27-6 decision to Logan-Magnolia in the opening round of Class A postseason play.

"I’m excited for the upcoming season. We have eight seniors that should provide great leadership for this team and have a lot of varsity experience," commented McCarville.

"In order for us to be successful, we will need great senior leadership and be able to develop depth with our underclassmen," he added.

The Wolves’ roster of 33 breaks down with eight seniors, nine juniors, nine sophomores and seven freshmen.

Senior lettermen back on the field are Nolan Ramsey (QB/DB/P), Amos Rasmussen (HB/DB/K), Tanner Crawford (OL/DL), Taylor Williams (OL/DL), Max Nielsen (OL/DL), Andan Spooner (OL/DL), Conner Halbur (OL/DE) and Luke Ramsey (TE/DE/S).

Nolan Ramsey is back as the starting quarterback for the Wolves after completing 41 of 88 passes for 426 yards with four touchdown throws and four picks a year ago.

Rasmussen will return to the field after missing all of his junior season with a torn ACL.

Other returning lettermen are juniors Eli Dreyer (WR/DB), Hunter Smith (WB/DB), Cooper Irlmeier (WR/DB), Austin Wiederin (OL/DL), Cooper Perdew (TE/DE/LS); and sophomores Justin Segebart (HD/DB), Trey Jasa (FB/LB) and Nolan Kerkhoff (OL/LB).

IKM-Manning lost its leading rusher from a year ago to graduation in Kyler Rasmussen (190-1,077, 10 TDs), but Irlmeier returns after carrying the ball 86 times for 319 yards with two TDs.

Irlmeier also was the team’s second-leading receiver last fall after hauling in nine passes for 131 yards and two scores.

For the next two years, IKM-Manning will compete in Class A, District 8 with Logan-Magnolia, Lawton-Bronson, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, Westwood Sloan and Woodbury Central.

The Wolves will open their season on Friday night against AHST/Walnut in a non-district matchup at Manning.

McCarville’s squad also will conclude its regular season with a non-district game at Ogden.

In Class A, there are eight districts with a total of 32 postseason qualifiers, as the top four teams in each district advance to the playoffs.

"The teams in our district are very good. Logan-Magnolia won their district a year ago and return a lot of quality players. Woodbury Central, Lawton-Bronson and Tri-Center are also top contenders," McCarville said.

2021 Schedule

August

27 - vs. AHST/Walnut

September

3 - at Westwood, Sloan; 10 - vs. Woodbury Central; 17 - at Missouri Valley; 24 - vs. Tri-Center

October

1 - vs. Logan-Magnolia; 8 - at Lawton-Bronson; 15 - at Ogden

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Open will award a record $57.5 million in prize money

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics