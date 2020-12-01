Wolves returns five lettermen for 2020-21 season

The IKM-Manning boys lost three all-conference performers from the basketball court, but the 2020-21 Wolves still return quality talent that should keep veteran head coach Keith Wagner’s club competitive night-in and night-out.
Wagner, starting his 28th season as a head coach, brings back five lettermen, including two starters from last year’s squad that finished fourth in the Western Iowa Conference at 10-6 and 13-10 overall.
"We’ll have great leadership. The guys have great attitudes. We should have experience in the back court. Our team defense and passing will be strengths as well," commented Wagner, who will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Brad Benton and Kyle Vanderhorst.
"We do return two starters from a year ago, but the rest of the team lacks experience. It’s going to be challenging every night, but we have great kids who will improve every day," he added.
The two returning starters are 5-11 senior guard Kyler Rasmussen and 6-1 senior guard Connor Keller.
Kyler Rasmussen averaged 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last winter. He led the Wolves with 37 three-point baskets, 77 assists and 42 steals.
Connor Keller averaged 3.8 points and one board per game a year ago.
Other returning veterans are 6-0 junior guards Nolan Ramsey and Luke Ramsey, who averaged 3.3 and 1.5 points per game for the Wolves a year ago.
IKM-Manning will play this season without another letterman in 5-9 junior guard Amos Rasmussen, who will sit out with a torn ACL.
Amos Rasmussen was a second-team selection in the WIC as a sophomore.
Junior forward Conner Halbur also will miss the 2020-21 basketball season with a torn ACL, according to Wagner.
Also on IKM-Manning’s roster are 5-10 senior guard Drew Doyel, 6-0 senior forward Hayden McLaughlin, 6-0 senior forward Brody Swearingen, 6-1 junior forward Treyton Barry and 6-1 junior forward Max Neilsen.
Others out are juniors Kaiden Barry and Brody Blum and sophomores Hunter Smith, Eli Dreyer and Reed Hinners.
Interior defense and rebounding are two areas of concern for Wagner, whose Wolves’ squad will open its regular season tonight (Tuesday) at Treynor.
Treynor, by the way, is one of Wagner’s top picks in the WIC this season.
"Our league this year will be excellent. Treynor and Tri-Center will be really good, but every single team will be challenging and difficult to prepare for," Wagner remarked.
2020-21 Schedule
December
1 - at Treynor; 4 - vs. Logan-Magnolia; 5 - at Panorama; 8 - at Oakland Riverside; 11 - at AHST/Walnut; 12 - vs. Exira/EH-K; 18 - at Tri-Center; 22 - vs. Audubon
January
5 - vs. Missouri Valley; 7 - vs. Underwood; 12 - vs. Treynor; 15 - at Logan-Magnolia; 19 - vs. Oakland Riverside; 22 - vs. AHST/W; 26 - at O-A/BC-IG; 29 - vs. Tr-Center
February
2 - at Audubon; 5 - at Missouri Valley; 8 vs. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U; 9 - at Underwood; 12 - at Boyer Valley