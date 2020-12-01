Wolves returns five lettermen for 2020-21 season

The IKM-Manning boys lost three all-conference performers from the basketball court, but the 2020-21 Wolves still return quality talent that should keep veteran head coach Keith Wagner’s club competitive night-in and night-out.

Wagner, starting his 28th season as a head coach, brings back five lettermen, including two starters from last year’s squad that finished fourth in the Western Iowa Conference at 10-6 and 13-10 overall.

"We’ll have great leadership. The guys have great attitudes. We should have experience in the back court. Our team defense and passing will be strengths as well," commented Wagner, who will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Brad Benton and Kyle Vanderhorst.

"We do return two starters from a year ago, but the rest of the team lacks experience. It’s going to be challenging every night, but we have great kids who will improve every day," he added.

The two returning starters are 5-11 senior guard Kyler Rasmussen and 6-1 senior guard Connor Keller.