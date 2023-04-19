The IKM-Manning girls rang up 112 points en route to placing second out of nine schools at the East Sac County Track and Field Invitational on April 14 at Sac City.

Ridge View took first place with 193 points.

Maddy Snyder had the top individual finish for IKM-Manning, as she placed second in the 400-meter dash in one minute, 06.28 seconds.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Abbagail Neiheisel, Amber Halbur, Abby Wanser and Maddy Snyder finished second in 1:17.35.

The Wolves’ distance medley relay foursome of Wanser, Laynie Gawley, Emmie Ring and Julianna Stribe also ran second in 4:59.18.

Individual thirds went to Emily Albertsen in the 3,000-meter run (12:16.31), Grace Carroll in the 200-meter dash (28.44) and Maddy Snyder in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.40).

The 4x100 relay team of Amber Halbur, Neiheisel, Maddy Snyder and Hannah McKinney ran third in 55.42, while the 4x400 relay unit of Taylor Beckendorf, Karlee Arp, Ali McGinn and Carroll took third in 4:38.93.

Beckendorf finished fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:51.36.

The Wolves’ 4x200 relay team of Mabel Langel, McKinney, McGinn and Arp ran fourth in 2:04.94.

Individual fifths went to Albertsen in the 1,500-meter run (5:58.03) and Carroll in the 400 meters (1:10.01).

And, the sprint medley relay team of Langel, Amber Halbur, Arp and Neiheisel wound up fifth in 2:10.58.

Final Team Standings

1. Ridge View 193; 2. IKM-Manning 112; 3. tie: West Bend-Mallard and South Central Calhoun 98; 5. Manson/Northwest Webster 74; 6. Newell-Fonda 66; 7. East Sac County 58; 8. Storm Lake St. Mary’s 15; 9. Paton-Churdan 13