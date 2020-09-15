Wolves shut out by Wildcats in district opener

IKM-Manning opened Class A, District 10 football action on Friday night with a 14-0 loss to Woodbury Central at Manning.
The setback dropped Tom Casey’s IKM-Manning squad to 0-3 on the season heading into this Friday’s District 10 matchup against West Monona at Manning.
Woodbury Central’s Jase Manker and Beau Klingensmith accounted for both Wildcat touchdowns, as the two hooked up for scoring passes of 16 yards in the first quarter and 23 yards in the third.
Woodbury Central outgained IKM-Manning in total yards, 231-101.
The Wildcats netted 188 of their yards through the air, while the Wolves tallied 74 yards rushing and 27 passing on the night.
Kyler Rasmussen paced all IKM-Manning ballcarriers with 73 yards on 19 carries.
Cooper Irlmeier ran six times for 15 yards and Drew Doyel had 13 yards on six carries.
Nolan Ramsey completed 3-of-11 passes for 27 yards.
Drew Doyel was Ramsey’s top receiver on the night with one catch for 26 yards.
Defensively, Rasmussen led the Wolves in tackles with 12.
Drew Doyel, Mitchell Kerkhoff and James Vega all had seven. Hunter Smith also had five tackles.