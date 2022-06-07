Wolves shut out Panthers on baseball diamond

The IKM-Manning boys picked up their second straight baseball victory on Friday night with a 10-0 shutout of Logan-Magnolia in six innings in Western Iowa Conference action at Manilla.

The win moved IKM-Manning to 2-3 in WIC play and 3-4 overall on the season.

Up 1-0 after one inning, IKM-Manning scored three runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the sixth to win by the 10-run rule.

The Wolves had nine hits in the win.

Max Nielsen went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run batted in and three runs scored to lead IKM-Manning’s attack.

Cooper Perdew went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Wolves. Kaiden Barry was 1-for-3 with a double and one run.