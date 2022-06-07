Wolves shut out Panthers on baseball diamond

The IKM-Manning boys picked up their second straight baseball victory on Friday night with a 10-0 shutout of Logan-Magnolia in six innings in Western Iowa Conference action at Manilla.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 2-3 in WIC play and 3-4 overall on the season.
Up 1-0 after one inning, IKM-Manning scored three runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the sixth to win by the 10-run rule.
The Wolves had nine hits in the win.
Max Nielsen went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run batted in and three runs scored to lead IKM-Manning’s attack.
Cooper Perdew went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Wolves. Kaiden Barry was 1-for-3 with a double and one run.
Nielsen also threw on the hill for the Wolves, allowing no runs on only two hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work.