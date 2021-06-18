Wolves snap seven-game skid on baseball diamond with win over W-G

The IKM-Manning boys snapped a seven-game losing streak on Wednesday night, as the Wolves picked up a 7-4 nonconference victory over Woodward-Granger at Woodward.

The win moved Jeremy Nielsen’s IKM-Manning club to 3-11 overall on the year.

IKM-Manning jumped up 4-0 in the top of the first and then had to hang on, as W-G chipped away and got back to within 5-4 after six innings.

The Wolves, though, pushed two runs across in the seventh for the win.

Conner Richards went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run.

Brody Blom also went 2-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases. Treyton Barry was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as well.

Max Nielsen was 1-for-2 with two runs and Cooper Perdew finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

Kaiden Barry also hit safely with a single.