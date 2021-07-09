Wolves' softball season ends with 2A regional loss to Chargers

IKM-Manning opened Class 2A regional softball play on Tuesday night and suffered an 11-0 loss to Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center at Guthrie Center.
The loss ended IKM-Manning’s season at 0-21 overall under veteran head coach Joy Gross.
A-C/GC opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second, adding three in the third and six more in the fourth.
The Wolves went without a hit until the fifth when Brooke Booth came through with a single, as she finished 1-for-2 at the plate.
Ella Richards took the pitching loss, as she gave up 11 runs on 12 hits with one strikeout and three walks.
Tuesday’s contest was the final game for IKM-Manning seniors Zoey Melton and Erin Fineran.