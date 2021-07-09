Wolves' softball season ends with 2A regional loss to Chargers

IKM-Manning opened Class 2A regional softball play on Tuesday night and suffered an 11-0 loss to Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center at Guthrie Center.

The loss ended IKM-Manning’s season at 0-21 overall under veteran head coach Joy Gross.

A-C/GC opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second, adding three in the third and six more in the fourth.

The Wolves went without a hit until the fifth when Brooke Booth came through with a single, as she finished 1-for-2 at the plate.

Ella Richards took the pitching loss, as she gave up 11 runs on 12 hits with one strikeout and three walks.