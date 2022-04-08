Wolves split with Missouri Valley in golf competition

The IKM-Manning golf teams split with Missouri Valley on Monday at the Manning-Manilla Golf Course.
IKM-Manning won on the girls’ side, 236-271, while the Missouri Valley boys just edged the host Wolves by a 198-200 final.
For the girls, IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers took home medalist honors with a 40.
Missouri Valley’s Henley Arbaugh was runnerup medalist with a 57.
Maeve Nielsen and Eryn Ramsey both fired 64s for IKM-Manning.
Megan Williams carded a 68. Bailee Germer had a 69 with Brooke Booth adding a 71.
Max Nielsen of IKM-Manning took home medalist honors for the boys with a 42 over nine holes.
Mo. Valley’s Carson Wendt was runnerup medalist with a 45.
Josh Walker tallied a 51 for the Wolves. He was followed by Andan Spooner (53), Nolan Ramsey (54), Devyn Sander (58) and Luke Ramsey (59).