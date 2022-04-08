Wolves split with Missouri Valley in golf competition

The IKM-Manning golf teams split with Missouri Valley on Monday at the Manning-Manilla Golf Course.

IKM-Manning won on the girls’ side, 236-271, while the Missouri Valley boys just edged the host Wolves by a 198-200 final.

For the girls, IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers took home medalist honors with a 40.

Missouri Valley’s Henley Arbaugh was runnerup medalist with a 57.

Maeve Nielsen and Eryn Ramsey both fired 64s for IKM-Manning.

Megan Williams carded a 68. Bailee Germer had a 69 with Brooke Booth adding a 71.

Max Nielsen of IKM-Manning took home medalist honors for the boys with a 42 over nine holes.

Mo. Valley’s Carson Wendt was runnerup medalist with a 45.