Wolves suffer loss to AHST/W late in opening contest

After leading for the majority of the game, IKM-Manning wound up suffering a tough 20-16 loss to AHST/Walnut in the 2021 football season opener for both teams on Friday night at Manning.
The loss spoiled Cory McCarville’s debut as the Wolves’ head coach.
IKM-Manning fell short despite outgaining AHST/W in total yards, 252-212.
The Wolves gained 147 yards rushing and 105 yards passing, while the Vikings accumulated 137 yards on the ground and 75 yards through the air.
IKM-Manning led 16-7 going into the fourth quarter when AHST/W outscored the Wolves by a 13-0 margin over the final 12 minutes for the win.
After a Denver Pauley four-yard touchdown run and Raydden Grobe PAT kick with 11:02 left in the fourth to pull AHST/W to within 16-14, the Vikings managed to take the lead on a 19-yard TD pass from Kyle Sternberg to Grobe with only 19 seconds remaining in the game.
IKM-Manning went up 7-0 late in the first quarter on a 24-yard TD pass from Nolan Ramsey to Eli Dreyer.
Tied at 7-7 late in the second quarter, IKM-Manning’s Amos Rasmussen drilled a school-record 40-yard field goal with two seconds left before halfime to give the Wolves a 10-7 lead at the break.
The previous record was 35 yards, according to McCarville.
With 5:01 left in the third, IKM-Manning’s Trey Jasa scored on a three-yard run to put the Wolves up 16-7.
Cooper Irlmeier led all IKM-Manning rushers with 23 carries for 96 yards. Rasmussen had 16 carries for 51 yards, while Jasa had nine yards on three rushes for the Wolves.
In the passing department, Ramsey was 7-of-17 for 105 yards with the one TD pass to Dreyer, who caught two passes on the night for 53 yards.
Rasmussen also had two catches for 34 yards, while Hunter Smith had one reception for 11 yards.
Defensively, Nolan Ramsey led in tackles with 6.5, including five solos. Smith also had 4.5 tackles, including three solos.
"The kids played hard, but we just have to find a way to execute a little better and sustain some blocks," commented McCarville.
"Heck, we led for the majority of the game. We just didn’t finish and they (AHST/W) were able to make a great play in the final seconds to win it," he added.
"For being the first game, both teams really played clean. There were no turnovers. Both teams fumbled just once and each team recovered its own fumble."