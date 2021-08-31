Wolves suffer loss to AHST/W late in opening contest

The previous record was 35 yards, according to McCarville.

With 5:01 left in the third, IKM-Manning’s Trey Jasa scored on a three-yard run to put the Wolves up 16-7.

Cooper Irlmeier led all IKM-Manning rushers with 23 carries for 96 yards. Rasmussen had 16 carries for 51 yards, while Jasa had nine yards on three rushes for the Wolves.

In the passing department, Ramsey was 7-of-17 for 105 yards with the one TD pass to Dreyer, who caught two passes on the night for 53 yards.

Rasmussen also had two catches for 34 yards, while Hunter Smith had one reception for 11 yards.

Defensively, Nolan Ramsey led in tackles with 6.5, including five solos. Smith also had 4.5 tackles, including three solos.

"The kids played hard, but we just have to find a way to execute a little better and sustain some blocks," commented McCarville.

"Heck, we led for the majority of the game. We just didn’t finish and they (AHST/W) were able to make a great play in the final seconds to win it," he added.