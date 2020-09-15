Wolves swept at home by Missouri Valley in WIC play

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 loss to Misouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference volleyball play on Thursday night at Manning.
Missouri Valley defeated McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning squad 25-10, 25-23, 26-24, as the Wolves slipped to 0-1 in the WIC, 0-3 overall and 1-9 in games.
Bre Muhlbauer led all IKM-Manning hitters with six total kills.
Sierra Ferry, Kylie Powers and Nevaeh Boland all had four kills with Bianca Cadwell adding three.
Amber Halbur led the Wolves with 11 assists, while also contributing four ace serves on the night.
Taylor Ferneding also had seven assists.
Lauren Danner led the team with 18 digs. Boland was next with 17 and Cadwell had six.
"We came back to fight hard in games two and three, but just couldn’t finish," Croghan commented.