Wolves to rely on depth and quickness for 2021-22 basketball season

The IKM-Manning boys will open their 2021-22 basketball season tonight (Tuesday) with four returning lettermen, including two starters from last year’s squad that finished 6-14 overall under veteran head coach Keith Wagner.
Wagner, who begins his 29th season overall as a head coach and 23rd for IKM-Manning with 443 career victories, will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Brad Benton and Kyle Vanderhorst.
The Wolves, which finished 4-11 in the Western Iowa Conference a year ago, lost five players to graduation, including their top three scorers in Kyler Rasmussen (11.2 p/g), Brody Swearingen (8.4 p/g) and Connor Keller (7.2 p/g).
"Our strengths start with our team chemistry, quickness, depth and leadership. We return three players who did not play last year due to knee injuries," commented Wagner.
"We hope to improve and play better than we did last year. I really feel like we have a chance to compete well every night," added the Wolves’ boss, whose team will take the court for their opener tonight (Tuesday) against Underwood at Manning.
Returning starters are 5-10 senior guard Cooper Irlmeier and 6-0 senior guard Luke Ramsey.
Irlmeier, though, will start the season sidelined with an injury.
Irlmeier averaged 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game last winter, while dishing out 30 assists, collecting 14 steals and hitting 12 three-point baskets.
Luke Ramsey averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 boards per contest a year ago, while finishing with 23 assists, six steals and 20 three-point baskets.
Other returning veterans for Wagner are 6-0 senior guard Nolan Ramsey and 6-3 junior forward Caden Keller.
Nolan Ramsey averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game a year ago. He also knocked down 12 three-point shots.
Keller, on the other hand, averaged just over a point per game and pulled down 1.3 boards per contest a year ago for the Wolves.
Filling out IKM-Manning’s roster are seniors Amos Rasmussen (5-8 G), Reed Hinners (5-9 G), Conner Halbur (6-1 F) and Max Nielsen (6-3 F); juniors Brody Blom (5-9 G), Eli Dreyer (5-10 G), Hunter Smith (5-8 G) and Kristians Upmalis (6-2 F); and sophomores Ross Kusel (6-0 G), Lane Sams (6-0 G), Dalton Gross (6-1 F) and Justin Segebart (5-8 G).
Halbur and Amos Rasmussen both missed last season to torn ACL injuries.
When looking at the WIC race this season, Wagner feels that AHST/Walnut will be the favorite.
"AHST/Walnut should be at the top, but I feel that Treynor also will be very good. The league will be good from top to bottom," Wagner said.
"We know that we will have to play well every night in order to have a chance to win," the Wolves’ boss stated.
IKM-Manning
Boys Basketball
2021-22 Schedule
November
30 - vs. Underwood
December
3 - at Oakland Riverside
4 - vs. Panorama
7 - at AHST/Walnut
10 - vs. Tri-Center
11 - at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
17 - at Treynor
20 - at Logan-Magnolia
21 - vs. Missouri Valley
January
7 - vs. Audubon
11 - at Underwood
14 - vs. Oakland Riverside
18 - vs. AHST/Walnut
21 - at Tri-Center
25 - vs. O-A/BC-IG
28 - vs. Treynor
February
1 - at Missouri Valley
4 - vs. Logan-Magnolia
7 - at MV/A-O/CO-U
8 - at Audubon
10 - vs. Boyer Valley