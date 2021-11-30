Wolves to rely on depth and quickness for 2021-22 basketball season

The IKM-Manning boys will open their 2021-22 basketball season tonight (Tuesday) with four returning lettermen, including two starters from last year’s squad that finished 6-14 overall under veteran head coach Keith Wagner.

Wagner, who begins his 29th season overall as a head coach and 23rd for IKM-Manning with 443 career victories, will be joined on the bench by assistant coaches Brad Benton and Kyle Vanderhorst.

The Wolves, which finished 4-11 in the Western Iowa Conference a year ago, lost five players to graduation, including their top three scorers in Kyler Rasmussen (11.2 p/g), Brody Swearingen (8.4 p/g) and Connor Keller (7.2 p/g).

"Our strengths start with our team chemistry, quickness, depth and leadership. We return three players who did not play last year due to knee injuries," commented Wagner.

"We hope to improve and play better than we did last year. I really feel like we have a chance to compete well every night," added the Wolves’ boss, whose team will take the court for their opener tonight (Tuesday) against Underwood at Manning.