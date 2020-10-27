Wolves upended by Panthers for second time

Logan-Magnolia junior fullback Gavin Maguire rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night, as the Panthers earned a 27-6 victory over IKM-Manning in a Class A, postseason second-round football game at Logan.
The loss ended IKM-Manning’s 2020 season at 3-6 overall under veteran head coach Tom Casey, whose club fell to District 10-foe Lo-Ma for the second time this season after previously suffering a 35-6 setback in the regular season finale on October 9 at Manning.
With the win, Lo-Ma ran its win streak to four games and will now take a 7-1 overall record into postseason third-round game this Friday night against Oakland Riverside (8-1) at Logan.
All 33 points scored in Friday’s game were tallied in the first half.
Lo-Ma outgained IKM-Manning in total yards, 302-73, as the Panthers gained 262 of its yards via the ground.
Maguire carried the ball 28 times for 132 yards and scored on runs of 20, 2 and 30 yards.
The Panthers also got a nine-yard touchdown run from Dylan Oviatt late in the fourth quarter after an interception.
IKM-Manning finished with 73 total yards, all rushing, as the Wolves were limited to only four first downs in the game.
Kyler Rasmussen led IKM-Manning’s ballcarriers with 18 rushes for 66 yards and scored the lone points for the Wolves on a 17-yard touchdown run at the 9:35 mark of the second quarter that made it 14-6 at the time.
Cooper Irlmeier also ran the ball nine times for 24 yards.
Wolves’ quarterback Nolan Ramsey was 0-of-6 in the passing department with one interception on the night.
Defensively for IKM-Manning, Rasmussen led in tackles with 19 with a fumble recovery to his credit as well.
Mitchell Kerkhoff added 12 tackles. Brody Swearingen contributed 10 tackles.
Max Sanford also had nine tackles, while Cooper Irlmeier finished with seven tackles and an interception.