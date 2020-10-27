Wolves upended by Panthers for second time

Logan-Magnolia junior fullback Gavin Maguire rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night, as the Panthers earned a 27-6 victory over IKM-Manning in a Class A, postseason second-round football game at Logan.

The loss ended IKM-Manning’s 2020 season at 3-6 overall under veteran head coach Tom Casey, whose club fell to District 10-foe Lo-Ma for the second time this season after previously suffering a 35-6 setback in the regular season finale on October 9 at Manning.

With the win, Lo-Ma ran its win streak to four games and will now take a 7-1 overall record into postseason third-round game this Friday night against Oakland Riverside (8-1) at Logan.

All 33 points scored in Friday’s game were tallied in the first half.

Lo-Ma outgained IKM-Manning in total yards, 302-73, as the Panthers gained 262 of its yards via the ground.

Maguire carried the ball 28 times for 132 yards and scored on runs of 20, 2 and 30 yards.

The Panthers also got a nine-yard touchdown run from Dylan Oviatt late in the fourth quarter after an interception.