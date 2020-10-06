Wolves winless in two matches at Tri-Center Tournament

The IKM-Manning girls went 0-2 in matches and 0-4 in games at the Tri-Center Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Neola.

Red Oak defeated IKM-Manning 21-8, 21-12, while Westwood, Sloan was a 21-19, 21-15 winner over the Wolves.

With the two losses, IKM-Manning fell to 2-15 overall in matches and 6-36 in games played on the year.

Sierra Ferry, Kylie Powers, Bianca Cadwell and Navaeh Boland all had two kills against Red Oak.

Amber Halbur and Taylor Ferneding each had five assists. Lauren Danner led with seven digs and Powers had a team-high two blocks.

Against Westwood, Ferry led at the net with four kills. Boland and Cadwell each had three.