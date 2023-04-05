The Woodbine boys opened their 2023 outdoor track and field season on March 28 by claiming the team championship at the Rod Smith Invitational at Woodbine.

Woodbine rang up 141 team points for the title, as the Tigers bettered second-place West Monona by 22 points.

Landon Bendgen and Brodyn Pryor each won two individual events to lead Woodbine’s attack.

Bendgen took gold in the 3,200-meter run (nine minutes, 54.26 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (4:25.00), while Brodyn Pryor won the 200-meter dash (24.02) and 400-meter dash (53.88).

Individual seconds went to Jax Pryor in the discus (135-9), Brodyn Pryor in the 100-meter dash (12.19) and Gunner Wagner in the 800-meter run (2:10.88).

Woodbine took second in the 4x100 relay with Colton Walsh, Brenden Wagner, Bernie Nelson and Brodyn Pryor running 46.14.

Individual thirds went to Gavin Kelley in the discus (131-0), Walsh in the 400 meters (55.0), Adam Barry in the 800 meters (2:12.35) and Gunner Wagner in the 3,200 (10:31.82).

Picking up individual fourths for the Tigers were Jax Pryor in the shot put (41-10), Walsh in the 100 meters (12.43) and 200 meters (24.87), Thomas Tremel in the 800 meters (2:12.61) and 3,200 (10:34.51) and Cameron Cline in the 110-meter high hurdles (18.03).

Woodbine placed fourth in the shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Cline, Nelson, Luke Ryerson and Austin Fitchhorn ran 1:14.59, while the 4x400 foursome of Brenden Wagner, Dillon Reed, Trey Burgmeyer and Owen Wingert circled the track in 3:56.42.

Gavin Kelley took home fifth in the shot put with a toss of 41-5 1/2.

Lane Vennink was fifth in the 800 meters in 2;12.97.

The Tigers took fifth in the sprint medley and distance medley relays.

The sprint medley team of Reed, Wagner, Cline and Barry ran 1:46.22, while the distance medley squad of Reed, Nelson, Wagner and Burgmeyer ran 4:08.19.

Picking up individual sixths were Vennink in the 3,200 (10:51.29) and Cline in the 400-meter hurdles (1:04.39).

And, the Tigers’ 4x800 relay team of Evan Estrada, Layne Thomas, Connor Murdock and Aaron Colwell took home sixth in 10:52.82.

Final Team Standings

1. Woodbine 141; 2. West Monona 119; 3. Ridge View 92; 4. Westwood Sloan 84; 5. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 82; 6. Boyer Valley 31; 7. tie: Glidden-Ralston and Essex 20