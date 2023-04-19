The Woodbine boys tallied 53 points to take home seventh place at the Ken Carstens Invitational on April 11 at Harlan.

Lewis Central was your team champion with 110 points.

Leading the way for Woodbine was Landon Bendgen, who placed second overall in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 14.10 seconds.

Andrew Thoreson took third place in the long jump with a best leap of 16 feet, 5 inches.

Individual fourths went to Bendgen in the 1,600-meter run (4:49.75) and Cameron Cline in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.38).

Cline finished fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:00.90, while the Tigers’ 4x800 relay team of Adam Barry, Lane Vennink, Trey Burgmeyer and Owen Wingert took fifth in 9:28.04.

Picking up individual sixths were Thomas Tremel in the 3,200-meter run (11:36.68) and Brodyn Pryor in the 800-meter run (2:13.47).

The shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relay teams both placed sixth at Harlan.

The shuttle hurdle foursome of Hayden Butrick, Thoreson, Matthew Matusik and Luke Ryerson ran 1:12.09, while the 4x400 unit of Barry, Bendgen, Cline and Brodyn Pryor circled the track in 3:48.05.

Final Team Standings

1. Lewis Central 110; 2. Atlantic 90; 3. O-A/BC-IG 84; 4. Harlan 80.50; 5. Treynor 71.50; 6. Underwood 70.50; 7. Woodbine 53; 8. Denison-Schleswig 50; 9. C.B. St. Albert 48; 10. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 47; 11. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 31.50