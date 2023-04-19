The Woodbine girls’ track and field team had a successful day at the Tri-Center Invitational on April 13 at Neola.

Woodbine rang up 53 points to take home fifth place out of 12 competing schools.

Amanda Newton had the lone first-place finish for Woodbine after winning the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 1 3/4.

Katy Pryor took second in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 03.62 seconds.

Pryor also took third in the 200-meter dash in 27.38.

Isabelle Cogdill finished third in the 800-meter run in 2:45.32.

Individual fourths were earned by Addison Erickson in the long jump (15-2 3/4), Adyson Lapel in the 1,500-meter run (5:46.25) and Pryor in the 100-meter dash (13.25).

Nicole Sherer ran fifth in the 200-meter dash in 27.83.

The Tigers’ sprint medley and 4x800 relay teams ran fifth as well.

The sprint medley unit of Reese Leaders, Danyelle Steinkuehler, Isabelle Cogdill and Sherer circled the track in 2:01.35, while the 4x800 squad of Lapel, Elise Olson, Reagan Cogdill and Riley Gratan ran 12:34.29.

Kylie Neligh took home sixth in the high jump at 4-6.

The shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relay teams also took sixth overall.

The shuttle hurdle foursome of Nicole Hoefer, Neligh, Leaders and Adalynn Coenen ran 1:21.25, while the 4x200 group of Taylor Hoefer, Steinkuehler, Lillian Kerger and Leaders finished in a time of 2:01.32.