The Woodbine girls a year ago captured the Rolling Valley Conference track and field championship and sent four individual athletes in six events to state competition.

With nine returning letterwinners among its roster of 27, Kyle Bartels’ Woodbine squad looks to be in prime position to make another run at a conference title in 2023.

“We’re excited to get the season going. We have a good number of athletes out and a lot of young kids that have a lot of potential to do great things,” commented Bartels.

Woodbine’s 27-member roster breakdown includes two seniors, five juniors, six sophomores and 14 freshmen.

“With our returners, we are looking forward to getting back to the state meet and bringing home some hardware this year,” noted Bartels, whose team a year ago earned 167 team points in winning the RVC championship by 35 points over runnerup CAM.

“We have a great core group that will lead our young kids in the right direction,” he added.

Returning letterwinners for the Tigers are seniors Addison Erickson and Nicole Sherer; juniors Nicole Hoefer, Addison Murdock, Kylie Neligh and Amanda Newton; and sophomores Leena James, Adyson Lapel and Danyelle Steinkuehler.

Woodbine had four girls advance in six individual events to the Class 1A portion of the state track and field meet last spring at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Sherer and Murdock both competed in two events.

Sherer placed ninth overall in the 800-meter run in 2:25.17 and 24th in the 400-meter dash (1:03.50).

Murdock, on the other hand, finished 14th in the 3,000-meter run (11:39.85) and 18th in the 1,500-meter run (5:14.49).

Erickson competed in the long jump at Drake Stadium and wound up 22nd overall with a best leap of 15 feet, 1/2 inch.

And, Lapel joined Murdock in the 1,500 meters and placed 21st overall in 5:21.67.

“Our biggest strengths will be in the middle distance and long-distance races, as well as hurdles and field events. My biggest concern is our sprints, but I feel we have some talent there. We just have to get them in shape and up to speed,” Bartels said.

Filling out Woodbine’s roster are junior Madison Thomas; sophomores Anna Jochims, Elise Olsen and Mariah Walsh; and freshmen Isabell Crook, Reagan Cogdill, Isabell Cogdill, Adalynn Coenen, Molli Coenen, Riley Gaytan, Taylor Hoefer, Bridgett Kelley, Lillian Kerger, Reese Leaders, Abby O’Day, Katy Pryor, Claire Sailors and Hannah Wendt.

2023 Schedule March

28 — Rod Smith Invitational at Woodbine, 4:30 p.m.

April

4 — Panorama Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 7 — Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 11 — Griswold Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 13 — Tri-Center Invitational at Neola, 4:30 p.m.; 18 — CAM Invitational at Atlantic, 4:30 p.m.; 21 — West Harrison Invitational at Mondamin, 4:30 p.m.; 25 — O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove, 4:30 p.m.; 27 — Woodbine Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

May

1 — Rolling Valley Conference Meet at Mondamin, 4 p.m.; 8 — Fremont-Mills Invitational at Tabor, 4:30 p.m.