The Woodbine girls reeled off 132 points and placed second to Oakland Riverside at the Griswold Relays on April 11.

Riverside claimed the team championship with 160 points.

Three Woodbine girls earned individual titles.

Isabell Crook won the high jump at four feet, six inches. Amanda Newton took first in the shot put with a toss of 35-6, while Katy Pryor took gold in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.10.

Individual seconds went to Adyson Lapel in the 3,000-meter run (12:21.01), Nicole Sherer in the 800-meter run (2:37.77) and Danyelle Steinkuehler in the 400 meters (1:09.28).

The Tigers also took second in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:18.41.

Individual thirds were picked up by Lapel in the 1,500-meter run (5:51.39) and Kylie Neligh in the high jump (4-4).

Woodbine also placed third two relays: the 4x800 (12:49.93) and 4x100 (56.05).

Those taking home individual fourth-place efforts were Addison Erickson in the long jump (15-1), Lillian Kerger in the 400 meters (1:10.71), Nicole Hoefer in the 100-meter hurdles (18.78) and Adalynn Coenen in the 400-meter hurdles (1:26.10).

The distance medley and 4x400 relay teams also finished fourth in times of 5:29.65 and 4:40.68, respectively.

Newton placed fifth in the discus with a toss of 81-5 1/2, while Coenen wound up fifth in both the 100 hurdles (18.89) and 400 hurdles (1:27.47).

The Tigers’ sprint medley and 4x200 relay teams ran fifth as well in 2:08.49 and 2:10.27.

And, sixth-place efforts went to Bridgette Kelley in the shot put (29-9 3/4), Anna Jochims in the long jump (13-4 1/4) and Isabelle Cogdill in the 200 meters (30.37).

Final Team Standings

1. Oakland Riverside 160; 2. Woodbine 132; 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert 116; 4. AHST/Walnut 55; 5. Sidney 52; 6. Red Oak 36