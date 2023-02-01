 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodbine girls roll past Paton-Churdan

Ryan Coenen’s Woodbine club got back on the winning track January 23, as the Tigers rolled to a 67-33 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Paton-Churdan at Woodbine.

The win moved Class 1A, sixth-ranked Woodbine to 10-1 in RVC play adn 14-1 overall.

Three girls reached double figures for Woodbine, which never looked back after racing out to a 26-8 first-quarter lead.

The Tigers went into halftime up 29 at 42-13 and then led 59-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Addison Erickson paced Woodbine with 17 points to go with two steals and one assist.

Nicole Hoefer chipped in with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Amanda Newton had 12 points, five boards, three steals and one assist.

Danyelle Steinkuehler finished with eight points and nine boards.

Charlie Pryor had four points, five assists, four boards and three steals.

Katy Pryor also had four points, four steals, two boards and one block.

Nicole Sherer wound up with two points, four boards, four assists and four steals for the Tigers, which converted 31-of-63 tries from the field for 49.2 percent.

The Tigers were 1-of-10 from three-point range and knocked down 4-of-8 free throws.

