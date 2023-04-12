The Woodbine girls tallied 66 points en route to placing fifth out of seven schools at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed Track and Field Meet on April 4 at Denison.

Denison-Schleswig claimed the team title with 145 points.

Amanda Newton had the lone first-place finish for Woodbine, as she won the shot put with a toss of 34 feet, 11 inches.

Newton also took second in the discus event with a throw of 98-2.

Other individual seconds went to Kylie Neligh in the high jump (4-8), Katy Pryor in the 200-meter dash (28.63 seconds) and 400-meter dash (1:02.35) and Adyson Lapel in the 3,000-meter run (12:16.41).

Addison Erickson took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14-5.

Isabelle Cogdill placed fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:45.31.

Woodbine also took fifth in the shuttle hurdle, 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Nicole Hoefer, Neligh, Taylor Hoefer and Adalynn Coenen ran 1:16.58.

The 4x100 foursome of Reese Leaders, Cogdill, Erickson and Pryor ran 55.63, while the 4x200 team of Isabell Crook, Madison Thomas, Danyelle Steinkuehler and Taylor Hoefer circled the track in 2:05.40.

Coenen finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.11.

The Tigers’ sprint medley and 4x400 relay teams ran sixth at Denison.

The sprint medley team of Taylor Hoefer, Thomas, Lillian Kerger and Steinkuehler ran 2:07.02, while the 4x400 foursome of Neligh, Taylor Hoefer, Coenen and Nicole Hoefer turned in a time of 4:56.73.