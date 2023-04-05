The Woodbine girls rang up 99 points to take home second place as a team at the Rod Smith Track and Field Invitational on March 28 at Woodbine.

The Tigers finished second to Ridge View, which claimed the team title with 155 points.

Riley Gaytan earned the lone individual title for Woodbine, as she won the 1,500-meter run in five minutes, 19 seconds.

Individual seconds went to Kylie Neligh in the high jump (4-10), Adyson Lapel in the 3,000-meter run (11:19.00) and Katy Pryor in the 200-meter dash (28.40).

Woodbine took second in the shuttle hurdle relay with Adalyn Coenen, Nicole Hoefer, Taylor Hoefer and Neligh running 1:18.33.

Individual thirds were earned by Amanda Newton in the shot put (31-10 1/2), Addison Erickson in the long jump (14-7 3/4), Regan Cogdill in the 3,000 (13:53.13) and Coenen in the 400-meter hurdles (1:22.75).

The Tigers took third in the 4x200 and distance medley relays.

The 4x200 team of Madison Thomas, Danyelle Steinkuehler, Taylor Hoefer and Erickson ran 2:03.85, while the distance medley foursome of Nicole Hoefer, Steinkuehler, Katy Pryor and Isabelle Cogdill ran 4:56.80.

Woodbine placed fourth in the sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

The sprint medley team of Thomas, Nicole Hoefer, Pryor and Cogdill ran 2:04.86.

The 4x100 squad of Nicole Hoefer, Erickson, Steinkuehler and Taylor Hoefer ran 56.87, while the 4x400 unit of Lapel, Thomas, Leena Boettger and Taylor Hoefer circled the track in 5:27.06.

Neligh finished fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:30.35.

Lapel also wound up fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:51.77.

Final Team Standings

1. Ridge View 155; 2. Woodbine 99; 3. Boyer Valley 60; 4. Glidden-Ralston 51; 5. Tri-Center 48; 6. Kuemper Catholic 43; 7. tie: Westwood Sloan and O-A/BC-IG 39; 9. Essex 26; 10. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 11; 11. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 6