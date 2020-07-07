Woodbine knocks off Boyer Valley boys eight innings

Woodbine pushed two runs across in the top of the eighth inning on Wednesday night, as the Tigers picked up a 6-4 baseball victory over Boyer Valley at Dunlap.
The loss was the third in a row for BV, which fell to 4-3 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall.
Woodbine went up 2-0 after its initial at bat, but BV came right back with three runs in its half of the first for a 3-2 lead.
The visiting Tigers got two runs in the top of the third to make it 4-3.
It stayed that way until the Kurt Brosamle’s BV club tied it with a run in the last of the sixth that eventually forced extra innings.
BV had eight hits in the loss.
Michael Heffernan went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Kyle Hast was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jesse Soma also went 1-for-4 with a double and one run. Dylan Berens was 1-for-3. Adam Puck finished 1-for-2 with a double and one run as well.
Hunter Soma tossed one inning on the mound for BV, allowing two runs on one hit with one walk.
Jesse Soma tossed seven innings, yielding four runs on six hits, while striking out six and walking one.