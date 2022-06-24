Woodbine overpowers Ar-We-Va boys in RVC action

Gavin Kelley hit two home runs and Cory Bantam added another, as the Woodbine boys posted a 14-4 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory in six innings over Ar-We-Va on Wednesday night at Westside.
The loss was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-10 in RVC play and 4-11 overall.
Woodbine led 14-0 before Ar-We-Va scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ar-We-Va managed only three hits with all three in the sixth.
Conner Kirsch went 1-for-3 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored. Wade Ragaller went 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run, while Wyatt Ragaller was 1-for-2 with one run.
Cooper Kock started on the mound for Ar-We-Va and went three and two-thirds before being relieved by Wade Ragaller.
Kock allowed six runs on five hits, struck our four and walked eight, while Wade Ragaller gave up eight runs on four hits with four walks in two and one-third.