Woodbine overpowers Ar-We-Va boys in RVC action

Gavin Kelley hit two home runs and Cory Bantam added another, as the Woodbine boys posted a 14-4 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory in six innings over Ar-We-Va on Wednesday night at Westside.

The loss was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 2-10 in RVC play and 4-11 overall.

Woodbine led 14-0 before Ar-We-Va scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Ar-We-Va managed only three hits with all three in the sixth.

Conner Kirsch went 1-for-3 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored. Wade Ragaller went 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and one run, while Wyatt Ragaller was 1-for-2 with one run.

Cooper Kock started on the mound for Ar-We-Va and went three and two-thirds before being relieved by Wade Ragaller.