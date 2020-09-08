Woodbine pulls away from Bulldogs in Eight-Man action

Woodbine outscored Boyer Valley 22-0 over the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter, as the Tigers picked up a 50-28 victory over the Bulldogs in Eight-Man, District 8 football action on Friday night at Woodbine.
The win moved Woodbine to 2-0 on the season, while the loss dropped BV to 1-1 overall.
BV led 20-6 with four minutes left in the first half before Woodbine scored twice to force a 20-20 tie at halftime.
Each team scored eight points in the third quarter for a 28-28 tie going into the fourth. It stayed that way until Woodbine went off for 22 consecutive points over the final seven minutes for the win.
For BV, Blake Katzenberger ran the ball 15 times for 29 yards and scored on a one-yard run in the second quarter.
BV quarterback Gavin Reineke was 13-of-32 for 215 yards in the passing department with three TD passes and three interceptions.
Reineke had scoring passes of 10 yards and 65 yards to Jaidan Ten Eyck and 30 yards to Trevor Malone.
Ten Eyck finished the night with 10 receptions for 164 yards, while Malone caught three balls for 51 yards in all.
"Woodbine just had too much firepower down the stretch and we couldn’t respond," said Boyer Valley coach Cody Malone, whose team played the majority of the second half with only five original starters due to injuries.
"We had to move Jesse Soma to guard, a freshman to rotate at the other guard position and center, and some sophomores filling in as receivers," he added.
At the four-minute mark down by 22, Malone subbed in his junior varsity squad before any more of his players got banged up.
"All-in-all, I was tremendously proud of the way the young men battled Friday against a tough opponent," said Malone, whose Bulldog squad will look to bounce back this Friday night against Coon Rapids-Bayard at Coon Rapids.
Woodbine finished Friday’s game with 420 total yards, including 241 yards rushing.
Layne Pryor led the Tigers’ ground attack with 24 carries for 153 yards and four TD runs in the win.