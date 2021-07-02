Woodbine pulls away from Rocket boys

Woodbine scored four runs in two different innings on Monday night, as the Tigers picked up a 9-2 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over Ar-We-Va at Westside.

The loss was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 7-7 in RVC play and 8-7 overall.

Up 1-0 after one inning, Woodbine scored four runs in the top of the third to make it 5-0.

Ar-We-Va scored its initial run in the bottom of the fourth to pull to within 5-1.

The visiting Tigers then plated four more runs in the fifth to go up 9-1.

The host Rockets plated the game’s final run in their last at bat.

Cooper Kock went 2-for-4 with a double for Ar-We-Va. Luke Smith also was 2-for-4 at the plate.

Conner Kirsch went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Damon Ehlers finished 1-for-3 with one run.

Harley Molina also was 1-for-3 in the game.