Woodbine pulls away from Rocket boys

Woodbine scored four runs in two different innings on Monday night, as the Tigers picked up a 9-2 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over Ar-We-Va at Westside.
The loss was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 7-7 in RVC play and 8-7 overall.
Up 1-0 after one inning, Woodbine scored four runs in the top of the third to make it 5-0.
Ar-We-Va scored its initial run in the bottom of the fourth to pull to within 5-1.
The visiting Tigers then plated four more runs in the fifth to go up 9-1.
The host Rockets plated the game’s final run in their last at bat.
Cooper Kock went 2-for-4 with a double for Ar-We-Va. Luke Smith also was 2-for-4 at the plate.
Conner Kirsch went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Damon Ehlers finished 1-for-3 with one run.
Harley Molina also was 1-for-3 in the game.
Will Ragaller started on the hill for the Rockets and took the loss in three innings of work, allowing five runs on six hits with five Ks and three walks in tossing 69 pitches.