Woodbine rolls over Lady Bulldogs in RVC softball

Woodbine plated 10 runs in the top of the second inning on Wednesday night, as the Tigers produced a 15-3 varsity softball victory in three innings over Boyer Valley at Dow City.
It was the second straight loss for Paige Gaskill’s BV squad, which fell to 2-5 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall.
Woodbine scored twice in the first inning. BV got one back in the bottom of the first, but then the visiting Tigers scored 10 times in their half of the second to make it 12-1.
BV plated two runs in the lower half of the second to make it 12-3, but then Woodbine scored three times in the top of the third to eventually win by the 12-run rule.
The BV girls had just one hit in the loss, as Jaci Peterson went 1-for-2 with a single.
Marie Hanigan, Nicole Behrendt and Talia Burkhart all scored runs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Behrendt started in the circle for BV. She threw one and one-third, allowing six runs on one hit with one walk.
Kenzie Dumbaugh then went one and two-thirds, yielding nine runs on seven hits with three walks.