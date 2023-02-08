The Woodbine girls and boys picked up big Rolling Valley Conference victories on February 3, as the Tigers swept Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine.

In game one, the Woodbine girls earned at least a share of the RVC championship with a 60-52 victory over Tom Petersen’s Spartan club.

In the nightcap, the Woodbine boys claimed their third straight victory with a 68-67 triumph in overtime against the visiting Spartans.

Girls’ results

In a battle of state-ranked teams, the No. 10 Woodbine girls won their sixth straight game and beat No. 14 Exira/EH-K for the second time this season in moving to 14-1 in RVC play and 19-1 overall.

Exira/EH-K led 22-20 at halftime. Woodbine then took a slim 44-42 lead into the third quarter and outscored the Spartans 16-10 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Nicole Sherer led a very balanced Woodbine attack with 14 points, including nine in the second half alone.

Addison Erickson had 13 points with Charlie Pryor added 12 points, including 10 in the second half.

Sherer and Erickson both sank three, three-point baskets.

Amanda Newton tallied nine points. Katy Pryor had seven points. Nicole Hoefer finished with three points. Danyelle Steinkuehler also had two points for the Tigers.

Boys’ results

The one-point win for Woodbine was the third straight victory for the Tigers, which moved to 9-4 in the league and 14-5 overall.

The win for Woodbine also avenged a 64-31 loss to Exira/EH-K back on January 5 at Elk Horn.

Exira/EH-K led 35-26 at halftime and 51-43 after three quarters.

Woodbine then outscored the Spartans 19-11 in the fourth quarter to force overtime at 62-62.

The host Tigers began the extra, four-minute session with six straight points for a 68-62 lead.

Exira/EH-K got to within 68-67 in the final minute, but the Tigers were able to hold on, as a last-second attempt from the wing failed as time expired.

Carter Gruver of Woodbine led all scorers in the game with 33 points.

He was 10-of-14 at the free throw line.

Carson Kelley added 11 points, including eight in the second half.

Kylon Reisz had nine points, eight in the second half.

Brodyn Pryor added six points on two, three-point baskets. Gavin Kelley also had six points, while Cody Dickinson finished with three points.

The Tigers buried 11, three-point field goals in the win, including seven in the second half alone.