Woodbine uses 11-run first in defeating Rocket boys

Woodbine exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning on Monday night, as the Tigers picked up a 17-3 baseball triumph in four innings over Ar-We-Va at Woodbine.
The loss kept Ar-We-Va winless on the season at 0-6 in the Rolling Valley Conference and overall.
Ar-We-Va went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning.
Woodbine took control in the lower half of the inning, as the Tigers sent 15 batters to the plate and took advantage of seven walks in scoring 11 runs off Rocket starting pitcher Will Ragaller, who lasted just two-thirds of an inning before being relieved by Conner Kirsch.
Ragaller allowed 10 earned runs on only four hits with one strikeout and seven walks.
Kirsch tossed three and two-thirds, yielding six runs (three earned) on two hits with two Ks and three walks.
Woodbine scored five runs in the third inning and one in the fourth.
Ar-We-Va scored twice in the second inning for its three runs.
Cooper Kock went 2-for-3 with one run for the Rockets. Luke Smith also was 2-for-3 with one run.
Braeden Kirsch went 1-for-2 with one RBI and Harley Molina was 1-for-2.