Woodbury Central posts shutout of Wolves

  • Updated
IKM-M FB vs. Wildcats

Woodbury Central rang up 435 total yards en route to a 40-0 victory over IKM-Manning in Class A, District 8 football action on Friday night at Moville.

The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-2 in District 8 and 0-3 overall on the season heading into this Friday’s district matchup with Missouri Valley at Manning.

Woodbury Central quarterback Drew Kluender threw for 258 yards with four touchdown passes of 32, 60, 18 and 35 yards for the Wildcats, which also ran the ball for 177 yards.

IKM-Manning finished with 149 total yards, including 101 rushing.

Cooper Irlmeier led all Wolves’ rushers with 12 carries for 36 yards.

Ben Langel also ran the ball 10 times for 21 yards, while Trey Jasa had three carries for 17 yards.

In the passing department, Ross Kusel was 3-of-10 for 23 yards, while Ben Ramsey connected on his only pass for 25 yards.

Davis Rasmussen had one reception for 25 yards for the Wolves, which trailed 20-0 at halftime adn 33-0 after three quarters of play.

Defensively, Nolan Kerkhoff had 6.5 tackles to lead the Wolves.

Eli Dreyer had six total tackles, while Rasmussen, Jasa and Cooper Perdew all were in on 5.5 tackles.

Dreyer also recovered a fumble for the visitors.

