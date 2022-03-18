Youthful Monarch girls' track and field team features nine letterwinners

Denison-Schleswig veteran head girls’ track and field coach Adam Mich will have a total of 49 girls out for the 2022 spring season.

The team includes 24 freshmen along with nine letterwinners from last year’s squad that also brings back two athletes with state track and field experience.

“Our strengths will probably be our hurdle events, relays, and some distance events. We return two two of four participants from our state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team,” commented Mich.

“We should have some stronger sprinters back from last season. We don’t have a lot of experience in the field events, but that’s an area that we should show some growth as the season progresses,” Mich added.

Leading the list of returning veterans for D-S are juniors Claire Miller and Kaitlyn Bruhn, both of whom competed on the Monarchs’ state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team from a year ago that placed 17th in Class 3A in a time of one minute, 12.48 seconds.

Miller also competed in the 100-meter hurdles at the state meet and finished 15th in 3A in a time of 16.78.

Other returning letterwinners for the Monarchs are seniors Lesley Chavez and Juliana Barajas; juniors Anna Wiges, Ashlyn Herrig and Lauren Bowker; and sophomores Jordyn Linn and Claire Leinen.

The D-S girls will open the outdoor portion of their 2022 schedule on Thursday, March 24, at Carroll.

The complete roster is below.

Seniors

Lesley Chavez (long jump, sprints, hurdles); Juliana Barajas (high jump, distance); Silia Fickinger (high jump, sprints)

Juniors

Anna Wiges (sprints); Victoria Santamaria (distance); Magaly Salgado (distance); Wilnuse Riphin (shot put, discus); Melanie Ramirez (distance); Claire Miller (sprints, hurdles); Isabela Johnson (long jump, sprints); Ashlyn Herrig (high jump, sprints); Kaitlyn Bruhn (hurdles); Lauren Bowker (sprints); Yary Aragon (shot put, discus); Yizmeray Angulo (shot put, discus)

Sophomores

Taya Adams (high jump, sprints, hurdles); Jessica Cabrera (high jump, sprints); Harmony Holt (long jump, sprints); Chloe Koch (sprints, hurdles); Claire Leinen (sprints); Jordyn Linn (distance, hurdles); Adrianna Lupian (shot put, discus, sprints); Diana Medina Flores (shot put, discus); Brianna Musgrave (long jump, sprints); Hailee Shull (shot put, discus, sprints)

Freshmen

Yadira Anaya (sprints); Atong Agang (sprints, hurdles); Jacky Alvarenga (shot put); Adot Aruai (sprints, hurdles); Emily Bahnsen (high jump, distance); Kamden Bruhn (sprints, hurdles); Samantha Chandler (sprints); Celeste Gomez (sprints); Hannah Harris (high jump, sprints); Lauren Herrig (sprints, hurdles); Norah Huebert (shot put); Lynnae Johnson (distance); Nyamun Koang (sprints); Lola Mendlik (long jump, distance); Kylee Morataya (distance); Aduk Mun (long jump, sprints, hurdles); Tiffany Ramirez (distance); Kimberly Ramirez (sprints); Kierra Shull (distance); Mayah Slater (discus, sprints); Savannah Steinkuehler (sprints); Alexa Tremblay (sprints); Lauryn Turin (long jump, middle distance)

The Schedule

March

24 - at Carroll; 31 - Co-Ed Meet at Denison

April

2 - Glenwood 9-10 Relays; 8 - Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed Meet at Denison; 14 - Tri-Center Invitational at Neola; 19 - Ace Nelson Relays at Denison; 20-23 - Drake Relays at Des Moines; 21 - Carroll Co-Ed; 26 - Lady Red Relays at Missouri Valley; 28 - MV/A-O/CO-U Invitational at Mapleton

May